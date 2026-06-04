Whimsical LogoWhimsical LogoWhimsical Logo

Brand
Get all logo versions.
Download
TemplatesDiagramsSIPOC

SIPOC

A SIPOC diagram is a one-page summary of a process that names its Suppliers, Inputs, Process, Outputs, and Customers in five columns. This template lays out all five, with the Process column holding the high-level steps and the others naming who and what feeds in and out. Teams use it in Six Sigma and process improvement to agree on a process's scope before mapping it in detail.

Use this template
The five SIPOC columns, Suppliers through Customers, with the high-level process in the middle.

What's included

  • Five labeled columns. Suppliers, Inputs, Process, Outputs, and Customers, read left to right.
  • A worked process. The Process column holds five ordered steps, with suppliers, inputs, outputs, and customers filled in around it.
  • Card-based cells. Each entry is a card you edit, add to, or remove as the process changes.
  • A start-here prompt. A note to begin with the Process column and work outward, the usual order.

Why use a SIPOC diagram?

  • Agree on scope fast. One page settles where a process starts and ends before anyone maps the details.
  • See the whole process at once. Suppliers through customers in a single view, no flowchart needed yet.
  • Align a team at kickoff. SIPOC is the classic first step of a Six Sigma or process-improvement project.
  • Surface gaps early. A missing input or an unnamed customer is obvious when every column has to be filled.
  • Set up the deep dive. The high-level Process column becomes the backbone for a detailed process map later.

How to use this template

  1. Start with the process. List the five to seven high-level steps in the middle column.
  2. Name the outputs. Write down what the process produces, one row per output.
  3. Name the customers. Add who receives each output, internal or external.
  4. List the inputs. Note what the process needs to run: materials, data, approvals.
  5. List the suppliers. Add who or what provides each input.
  6. Review left to right. Read the whole map across to check suppliers, inputs, outputs, and customers line up.
Map your process

SIPOC vs process map

A SIPOC and a process map work at different zoom levels. A SIPOC is the wide shot: five columns naming suppliers, inputs, a handful of high-level steps, outputs, and customers, enough to agree what a process covers. A process map is the close-up: every step, decision, and handoff drawn out in sequence. Teams usually build the SIPOC first to set scope, then expand its Process column into a full process map once everyone agrees on the boundaries.

Frequently asked questions

  • A SIPOC diagram is a high-level map of a process, summarized in five columns: Suppliers, Inputs, Process, Outputs, and Customers. It captures who supplies what, the handful of steps in the middle, what comes out, and who receives it, all on one page. SIPOC is a staple of Six Sigma and process improvement, used to define and scope a process before detailed mapping.

  • SIPOC stands for Suppliers, Inputs, Process, Outputs, and Customers, read left to right. Suppliers provide the inputs, the process turns inputs into outputs, and customers receive those outputs. The order matches the flow of work through the process, which is why the columns sit in that sequence even though most teams fill the Process column in first.

  • Begin with the Process column: list five to seven high-level steps, no more. Then work outward. Name the outputs the process produces and the customers who receive them, then the inputs it needs and the suppliers who provide them. Starting in the middle keeps the steps high level and stops the map from turning into a detailed flowchart too early.

  • Use a SIPOC at the start of a process-improvement or Six Sigma project, in the define phase, when the team needs a shared picture of what a process covers. It's also useful when onboarding people to a process, or when a discussion keeps drifting because nobody agrees where the process begins and ends. It sets scope before any detailed work.

  • A SIPOC is the wide shot: five columns and a handful of high-level steps, enough to agree what a process covers and who's involved. A process map is the close-up: every step, decision, and handoff drawn in sequence. Teams usually build the SIPOC first to set scope, then expand its Process column into a full process map.

Similar templates

Diagrams

Onboarding Swimlane Process Diagram

An onboarding process across User, App, and Email lanes, with decisions and cross-lane handoffs.

Diagrams
Diagrams

Block Diagram

A computer-system block diagram: CPU, memory, and storage on a shared system bus.

Diagrams
Diagrams

Funnel Diagram

Five trapezoid stages with a details label per stage, ready to rename.

Diagrams
Diagrams

Activity Diagram

A worked UML activity diagram of order fulfillment: swimlanes, a stock decision, and a parallel fork.

Diagrams
Diagrams

Restaurant UML Use Case Diagram

A restaurant UML use case diagram: actors connected to use cases, with associations and extend links.

Diagrams
Diagrams

Plot diagram

The Freytag arc: tension rising to a climax across three acts, then falling to resolution.

Diagrams