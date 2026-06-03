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Concept Map Template

A concept map is a diagram that connects ideas, with a central topic branching into related concepts and the relationships between them. This template opens as a fully built example: a product's key features mapped from one central node into branches for boards, docs, workspace, and search, ready to replace with your own topic. Students, teachers, and product teams use it to organize a subject, plan a project, or study.

Use this template
A central topic branching into sub-topics across three levels, ready to swap for your own subject.

What's included

  • A worked radial map. A central node branching into sub-topics like Boards, Docs, Workspace, and Search, with a third level under each.
  • Three levels of hierarchy. Main branches split into children, like Flowcharts into icon sets and connectors.
  • Keyboard-first editing. Type M to start a map, Enter for a sibling node, Tab for a child.
  • AI generation. Describe your topic and Whimsical AI drafts the first version of the map for you.
  • Editable structure. Drag branches to reorganize, recolor them, and swap the example for your subject.

Why use a concept map?

  • See how ideas relate. A map shows connections that a linear list of notes hides.
  • Learn and revise faster. Organizing a subject into branches is itself an act of understanding, which is why teachers assign it.
  • Break down a big topic. A central question splits into manageable sub-topics, each of which can split again.
  • Plan before you build. Product teams map features the same way students map a chapter.
  • Start from a question. The best maps answer one focus question, like 'what affects climate?'

How to use this template

  1. Open the template. It lands as a worked example map you can clear or repurpose.
  2. Set the central topic. Write your subject or focus question in the middle node.
  3. Add the main branches. Press Enter or Tab to add the major concepts around the center.
  4. Break branches down. Add a level of detail under each branch, from general to specific.
  5. Label the key links. Where a relationship matters, annotate it: causes, requires, leads to.
  6. Refine and share. Drag branches to regroup them, then share the map with your class or team.
Map your topic

Mind map vs concept map

A mind map radiates from one central topic with unlabelled branches, each node having a single parent: it's the fast, free-form format for brainstorming and outlining. A concept map goes further: every connection carries a linking phrase ('causes', 'requires', 'leads to'), cross-links join concepts in different branches, and the layout usually runs from general concepts down to specific ones. Start with a mind map for speed; add labels and cross-links when you need real structure.

Frequently asked questions

  • A concept map is a diagram that organizes knowledge visually: concepts appear as nodes, and lines connect the ones that relate. In the strict form developed by Joseph Novak at Cornell, each link carries a label ('causes', 'requires') so every connection reads as a statement. In everyday use, the term also covers radial maps that branch from one central topic.

  • A mind map radiates from a single central topic, with unlabelled branches and one parent per node: it's built for speed and brainstorming. A concept map labels each connection with a linking phrase and allows cross-links between branches, so it captures how concepts relate, not just that they do. You can build either in Whimsical's mind map maker, starting fast and adding labels as understanding deepens.

  • Start with a focus question, like 'what affects customer churn?' List the key concepts, then arrange them from general to specific. Connect related concepts and label the important links with phrases like 'leads to' or 'is part of'. Finish by looking for cross-links between branches; the connections across topics are usually where the insight is.

  • Three common ones: a biology study map, 'photosynthesis' branching into light, water, and CO2 with links like 'requires'; a product map, key features branching into boards, docs, and search (the worked example in this template); and a geography map of 'the water cycle' connecting evaporation, condensation, and rainfall. Each starts from one topic and fans out.

  • A spider diagram, also called a spider map or bubble map, is a radial diagram with one central topic and branches that fan out like legs. Structurally it's the same shape as a mind map, and the terms are often used interchangeably, especially in schools. Use it for quick descriptive thinking: a central noun with its attributes and related ideas around it.

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