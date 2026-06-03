A mind map radiates from one central topic with unlabelled branches, each node having a single parent: it's the fast, free-form format for brainstorming and outlining. A concept map goes further: every connection carries a linking phrase ('causes', 'requires', 'leads to'), cross-links join concepts in different branches, and the layout usually runs from general concepts down to specific ones. Start with a mind map for speed; add labels and cross-links when you need real structure.