A concept map is a diagram that connects ideas, with a central topic branching into related concepts and the relationships between them. This template opens as a fully built example: a product's key features mapped from one central node into branches for boards, docs, workspace, and search, ready to replace with your own topic. Students, teachers, and product teams use it to organize a subject, plan a project, or study.
A mind map radiates from one central topic with unlabelled branches, each node having a single parent: it's the fast, free-form format for brainstorming and outlining. A concept map goes further: every connection carries a linking phrase ('causes', 'requires', 'leads to'), cross-links join concepts in different branches, and the layout usually runs from general concepts down to specific ones. Start with a mind map for speed; add labels and cross-links when you need real structure.
A concept map is a diagram that organizes knowledge visually: concepts appear as nodes, and lines connect the ones that relate. In the strict form developed by Joseph Novak at Cornell, each link carries a label ('causes', 'requires') so every connection reads as a statement. In everyday use, the term also covers radial maps that branch from one central topic.
A mind map radiates from a single central topic, with unlabelled branches and one parent per node: it's built for speed and brainstorming. A concept map labels each connection with a linking phrase and allows cross-links between branches, so it captures how concepts relate, not just that they do. You can build either in Whimsical's mind map maker, starting fast and adding labels as understanding deepens.
Start with a focus question, like 'what affects customer churn?' List the key concepts, then arrange them from general to specific. Connect related concepts and label the important links with phrases like 'leads to' or 'is part of'. Finish by looking for cross-links between branches; the connections across topics are usually where the insight is.
Three common ones: a biology study map, 'photosynthesis' branching into light, water, and CO2 with links like 'requires'; a product map, key features branching into boards, docs, and search (the worked example in this template); and a geography map of 'the water cycle' connecting evaporation, condensation, and rainfall. Each starts from one topic and fans out.
A spider diagram, also called a spider map or bubble map, is a radial diagram with one central topic and branches that fan out like legs. Structurally it's the same shape as a mind map, and the terms are often used interchangeably, especially in schools. Use it for quick descriptive thinking: a central noun with its attributes and related ideas around it.