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Bubble Map

A bubble map is a thinking map for describing one thing: a central bubble holds the topic, and the bubbles around it hold the adjectives that describe it. This template is a worked example, the word Coffee in the center linked out to bubbles like energizing, aromatic, and bold. Teachers, students, and teams use it to build vocabulary, brainstorm attributes, and describe a topic in detail.

Use this template
A bubble map: a central topic surrounded by the adjectives that describe it.

What's included

  • A central topic bubble. The noun you're describing sits in the middle of the map.
  • Describing bubbles. Adjective bubbles radiate out from the center, each linked back to it.
  • A worked example. Coffee described with energizing, aromatic, warm, comforting, bitter, and bold.
  • Add-as-you-go bubbles. Drop in a new bubble and connector for each adjective you think of.

Why use a bubble map?

  • Describe with precision. It pushes you past 'good' and 'nice' to specific, vivid adjectives.
  • Build vocabulary. A classroom staple for teaching descriptive words.
  • Brainstorm attributes. List everything true about a topic in one view.
  • Stay focused. One topic and its qualities, with nothing else cluttering the page.

How to use this template

  1. Put the topic in the center. Write the noun you're describing in the central bubble.
  2. Brainstorm adjectives. Think of words that describe it: how it looks, feels, sounds, or acts.
  3. Add a bubble for each. One adjective per bubble, linked back to the center.
  4. Push for specifics. Swap vague words for precise ones as you go.
  5. Connect related ones. Cluster or link adjectives that belong together if it helps.
Make your bubble map

Bubble map vs mind map

A bubble map and a mind map look similar but do different jobs. A bubble map describes a single topic: the noun sits in the center and every surrounding bubble is an adjective that describes it, nothing else. A mind map explores a topic broadly, branching into subtopics, ideas, and tasks at any level of detail. Use a bubble map to describe something and build vocabulary; use a mind map to brainstorm and organize a whole subject.

Frequently asked questions

  • A bubble map is a thinking map used to describe a single topic. The topic, a noun, sits in a central bubble, and the bubbles around it hold adjectives that describe it, each connected to the center. It's one of the eight Thinking Maps used in schools, and it's a simple way to build descriptive vocabulary or brainstorm everything that's true about one subject.

  • A bubble map describes one topic: the center is a noun and every surrounding bubble is an adjective that describes it, nothing else. A mind map explores a topic broadly, branching into subtopics, ideas, and tasks at any level of detail. A bubble map is narrow and descriptive; a mind map is wide and organizational. Use a bubble map to describe, a mind map to brainstorm a whole subject.

  • A double bubble map compares two topics. Two central bubbles sit side by side; shared qualities go in bubbles between them, and qualities unique to each go on the outside. It does for thinking maps what a Venn diagram does for sets, making it a clean way to compare and contrast two things by their attributes rather than just listing them.

  • Write the topic in the central bubble, then brainstorm adjectives that describe it, how it looks, feels, sounds, or behaves. Add one bubble per adjective, each linked to the center. Push past obvious words to specific ones as you go, and cluster related adjectives if it helps. The result is a focused picture of everything that describes your topic.

  • Common uses: describing a character in a novel, a product like coffee (this template's example), an animal in a science lesson, or a historical figure. In a team setting, a bubble map can capture every attribute of a brand or a customer. Anywhere you need to describe one thing in rich detail, a bubble map fits.

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