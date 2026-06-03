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Opportunity Solution Tree

An opportunity solution tree maps the path from a desired outcome to the experiments that get you there: outcome at the root, customer opportunities branching from it, solutions under each opportunity, tests under each solution. Teresa Torres created the format for continuous discovery. This template is a real one, Whimsical's own growth tree, with an Increase MRR outcome branching into genuine opportunities, solution pitches, and experiments.

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A real production tree: Whimsical's growth OST from outcome to experiments.

What's included

  • A real production tree. Whimsical's actual growth OST, not a blank hierarchy with placeholder boxes.
  • The four Torres levels. Outcome at the root, opportunity branches, solution nodes, and pitch or experiment leaves.
  • Genuine opportunity branches. 'Effectively introduce new users', 'support the job users are hiring Whimsical for', 'make templates easier to discover'.
  • Concrete solution pitches. Onboarding profiling questions, domain matching, richer template detail pages, embedded walkthroughs.
  • Mind-map mechanics. Enter for a sibling branch, Tab to go deeper; the tree grows as discovery does.

Why use an opportunity solution tree?

  • It connects work to outcomes. Every experiment traces upward to a customer opportunity and a metric; orphan features have nowhere to hide.
  • Opportunities stay plural. Holding several branches at once prevents the team from marrying its first pet solution.
  • It externalizes the debate. 'Which branch do we bet on' is a better argument than 'whose feature wins'.
  • Stakeholders can read it. The tree shows why the team is building what it's building, one zoom-out at a time.
  • It's a living discovery record. Updated as interviews land, the tree shows what you've learned, tried, and ruled out.

How to use this template

  1. Set a product outcome at the root. A behavior or sentiment metric, like weekly active collaborators, not a feature and not raw revenue.
  2. Branch the opportunities. Customer needs and pain points from real interviews; if it only has one possible solution, you've written a solution.
  3. Hang solutions under opportunities. Several per branch; comparing solutions within and across branches is the tree's whole point.
  4. Add experiments under solutions. The smallest tests that could kill or confirm each idea.
  5. Pick a branch deliberately. Bet on the opportunity with the strongest evidence, not the loudest sponsor.
  6. Update it weekly. Fold in every few interviews; a stale tree is just an org chart for old ideas.
Grow your tree

Opportunity solution tree vs product roadmap

The tree and the roadmap answer different stakeholder questions. The roadmap answers 'what's coming and when': outputs, sequenced, safe to share with sales and customers. The tree answers 'why this, and what else did you consider': an outcome, the opportunity space beneath it, and solutions competing for the next bet. Teams that only keep a roadmap tend to inherit their backlog; teams that keep a tree derive it. Use the tree to decide and the roadmap to communicate the decision.

Frequently asked questions

  • An opportunity solution tree (OST) is a visual map of how a team might reach a desired outcome, created by Teresa Torres and central to her book Continuous Discovery Habits. It has four levels: the outcome (a metric), the opportunities (customer needs and pain points from research), the solutions that could address each opportunity, and the assumption tests or experiments that evaluate each solution.

  • An opportunity is a customer need, pain point, or desire: 'new users don't know where to start'. A solution is one way to address it: 'role-specific getting-started files'. The test Torres recommends: a real opportunity admits several possible solutions; if you can only imagine one answer, you've framed a solution as an opportunity, and the tree will quietly stop generating options.

  • A product outcome: a customer behavior or sentiment you can measure, like weekly active collaborators or search completions per user. Not a feature ('launch the new onboarding') and ideally not a raw business metric ('increase revenue'), since teams can't act on it directly. This template's root is Increase MRR with activation as the focus branch beneath it, which shows how a business outcome gets translated into product outcomes.

  • A roadmap communicates what you've decided: features, sequenced over time, for stakeholders. An opportunity solution tree shows how you're deciding: the outcome you're chasing, the customer needs that could move it, and the competing solutions still in play. The tree comes first; an outcome-based roadmap can be read straight off it once branches get bets placed on them.

  • Weekly, in rhythm with continuous discovery: Torres's practice assumes ongoing customer interviews, and the tree absorbs what they teach every few conversations. New quotes become opportunity evidence, dead solutions get pruned, finished experiments mark branches proven or killed. The version on this template evolved the same way inside Whimsical's growth team. A tree last touched a quarter ago isn't discovery; it's decoration.

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