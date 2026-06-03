The 5 whys is a root cause technique from Toyota: state the problem, ask why it happened, then ask why again, about five times, until you hit a cause you can actually fix. This template is the chain ready to fill: a problem statement, four linked reasons with a Why? on every connector, the root cause, and a counter-measure box for the fix. Teams run it in retros and post-incident reviews.
Depth versus breadth, again. The 5 whys is a drill: one chain, five questions, fast enough to run inside a retro, and at its best on linear problems with a single cause-path. The fishbone is a map: causes spread across categories so nothing hides, at its best on messy problems with several contributors. The risk profile differs too: the 5 whys can tunnel down the wrong path; the fishbone can stall at a wall of maybes. Map first, drill second.
The 5 whys is a root cause analysis technique: starting from a problem, you ask why it happened, then ask why about that answer, repeating roughly five times until you reach a cause worth fixing. Sakichi Toyoda developed it, and it spread through the Toyota Production System into lean manufacturing and software practice. Its strength is its simplicity; no training or categories needed.
Five is a guideline, not a rule. The real stop condition is reaching a systemic cause your team can act on; sometimes that's three whys, sometimes seven. Two failure smells: stopping early because an answer feels satisfying ('the server crashed'), and stopping at a person ('Sam misconfigured it'), where the next why, about why the process allowed it, is the one that matters.
The famous one is the Jefferson Memorial: the marble was crumbling (why?) from heavy cleaning (why?) because of bird droppings (why?) because birds ate the spiders (why?) which ate the insects (why?) drawn by the lights at dusk. Root cause: lighting schedule. Counter-measure: turn the lights on later. Five whys turned a masonry problem into a lighting fix.
The 5 whys goes deep down one chain; the fishbone goes broad across categories. Use the 5 whys when the problem looks linear and singular: one symptom, probably one cause-path. Use a fishbone when causes could live anywhere: process, people, tools, environment. They combine well: fishbone first to map the candidates, then a 5 whys chain down the branch worth digging.
A counter-measure is the action attached to the root cause, and lean practice picked the word deliberately: it counters the cause you found, while 'solution' overpromises. In the Toyota machine example the counter-measure was adding a strainer to the pump intake, not 'be more careful with lubrication'. Good counter-measures change the system; if yours reads like a reminder to humans, ask another why.