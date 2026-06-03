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5 Whys Template

The 5 whys is a root cause technique from Toyota: state the problem, ask why it happened, then ask why again, about five times, until you hit a cause you can actually fix. This template is the chain ready to fill: a problem statement, four linked reasons with a Why? on every connector, the root cause, and a counter-measure box for the fix. Teams run it in retros and post-incident reviews.

Use this template
The 5 whys chain: problem, five whys deep, root cause, counter-measure.

What's included

  • The full why chain. Problem, Reason #1 through #4, and Root cause, connected in sequence.
  • Why? on every connector. Each link carries the question, so the method is enforced by the structure.
  • A problem statement slot. The chain starts from a written, specific problem, not a vibe.
  • A counter-measure box. The root cause connects to a Solution node, because an RCA without a fix is trivia.
  • Room to branch. Copy the chain sideways when a why has two honest answers; one chain per cause branch.

Why use the 5 whys?

  • Five minutes to a root cause. No categories, no training, no prep; the fastest RCA technique there is.
  • It survives the first answer. 'The fuse blew' feels like a cause; three more whys finds the missing filter that keeps blowing it.
  • The chain is the evidence. A written why-path can be challenged link by link; a conclusion alone can't.
  • Counter-measures, not blame. When a chain ends at a person, the next why ('why did the process allow it?') points back at the system.
  • Pairs with the bigger tools. Run a fishbone to spread the causes, then 5 whys down the branch the team votes most likely.

How to use this template

  1. Write the problem statement. Specific and observable; 'the build broke twice on Friday' gives the first why something to grip.
  2. Ask the first why. Answer with a fact you can verify, not a guess.
  3. Keep asking. Each answer becomes the next why; five is a guideline, not a rule, three or seven happen.
  4. Stop at actionable. The chain is done when the cause is something your team has the authority to change.
  5. Branch when honest. If a why has two real answers, run a separate chain for each rather than averaging them.
  6. Add the counter-measure. Attach the fix to the root cause, give it an owner, and check back when it ships.
Ask the first why

5 whys vs fishbone diagram

Depth versus breadth, again. The 5 whys is a drill: one chain, five questions, fast enough to run inside a retro, and at its best on linear problems with a single cause-path. The fishbone is a map: causes spread across categories so nothing hides, at its best on messy problems with several contributors. The risk profile differs too: the 5 whys can tunnel down the wrong path; the fishbone can stall at a wall of maybes. Map first, drill second.

Frequently asked questions

  • The 5 whys is a root cause analysis technique: starting from a problem, you ask why it happened, then ask why about that answer, repeating roughly five times until you reach a cause worth fixing. Sakichi Toyoda developed it, and it spread through the Toyota Production System into lean manufacturing and software practice. Its strength is its simplicity; no training or categories needed.

  • Five is a guideline, not a rule. The real stop condition is reaching a systemic cause your team can act on; sometimes that's three whys, sometimes seven. Two failure smells: stopping early because an answer feels satisfying ('the server crashed'), and stopping at a person ('Sam misconfigured it'), where the next why, about why the process allowed it, is the one that matters.

  • The famous one is the Jefferson Memorial: the marble was crumbling (why?) from heavy cleaning (why?) because of bird droppings (why?) because birds ate the spiders (why?) which ate the insects (why?) drawn by the lights at dusk. Root cause: lighting schedule. Counter-measure: turn the lights on later. Five whys turned a masonry problem into a lighting fix.

  • The 5 whys goes deep down one chain; the fishbone goes broad across categories. Use the 5 whys when the problem looks linear and singular: one symptom, probably one cause-path. Use a fishbone when causes could live anywhere: process, people, tools, environment. They combine well: fishbone first to map the candidates, then a 5 whys chain down the branch worth digging.

  • A counter-measure is the action attached to the root cause, and lean practice picked the word deliberately: it counters the cause you found, while 'solution' overpromises. In the Toyota machine example the counter-measure was adding a strainer to the pump intake, not 'be more careful with lubrication'. Good counter-measures change the system; if yours reads like a reminder to humans, ask another why.

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