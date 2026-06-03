Both are root cause analysis tools, but they move in different directions. A fishbone diagram is breadth-first: it spreads every plausible cause across categories like method, machine, and people, so nothing gets ignored because the loudest theory arrived first. The 5 Whys is depth-first: one symptom, asked why repeatedly until the chain bottoms out. Use them together: fishbone to map the territory, then 5 Whys to dig where the team votes.