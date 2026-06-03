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Fishbone Diagram Template

A fishbone diagram, also called an Ishikawa or cause and effect diagram, maps the causes of a problem onto a fish skeleton: the problem at the head, general causes on the main bones, and detailed causes branching off each one. This template is a blank skeleton with four cause branches and nested sub-cause labels, plus a reference Ishikawa example. Teams use it for root cause analysis in retrospectives and post-incident reviews.

Use this template
The classic cause and effect skeleton: problem at the head, layered causes along the bones.

What's included

  • A complete fish skeleton. A problem head on a central spine with four general-cause branches angled off it.
  • Nested cause levels. Cause and sub-cause labels on every branch, so causation gets documented in layers, not lists.
  • A reference Ishikawa example. A classic worked diagram embedded beside the blank skeleton for orientation.
  • A built-in explainer. A note on the board covers what fishbone diagrams are and when they earn their keep as diagnostic tools.
  • Annotation-based labels. Causes are annotations, so adding, moving, and re-nesting them takes seconds during a live session.

Why use a fishbone diagram?

  • Causes, not culprits. The skeleton points the conversation at machines, methods, and materials instead of at whoever was on call.
  • Gets past the first answer. Sub-cause branches force a second and third why, where the real cause usually hides.
  • The whole problem on one screen. Stakeholders read four branches at a glance instead of a ten-page incident doc.
  • An artifact that outlives the meeting. Six months later, the diagram still shows what you found and what you ruled out.
  • Pairs with your other RCA tools. Run it before a 5 Whys drill-down or a Pareto chart; the fishbone decides where to dig.

How to use this template

  1. Write the problem at the head. Make it specific and observable: 'checkout errors doubled in March', not 'quality issues'.
  2. Choose cause categories. Start with the 6 Ms for manufacturing problems, or process, people, tooling, and environment for software.
  3. Brainstorm causes per branch. Add every plausible cause under its category; quantity first, judgment later.
  4. Drill into sub-causes. Ask why for each cause and hang the answers off it as sub-branches.
  5. Mark the likely suspects. Vote or circle the causes worth investigating; most branches will be ruled out, and that's the point.
  6. Assign follow-ups. Turn each suspect cause into an owner and a verification task before the session ends.
Find your root cause

Fishbone diagram vs 5 Whys

Both are root cause analysis tools, but they move in different directions. A fishbone diagram is breadth-first: it spreads every plausible cause across categories like method, machine, and people, so nothing gets ignored because the loudest theory arrived first. The 5 Whys is depth-first: one symptom, asked why repeatedly until the chain bottoms out. Use them together: fishbone to map the territory, then 5 Whys to dig where the team votes.

Frequently asked questions

  • A fishbone diagram is a cause and effect diagram shaped like a fish skeleton: the problem sits at the head, major cause categories form the large bones, and specific causes and sub-causes branch off each one. Kaoru Ishikawa popularized it in 1960s Japanese quality control, which is why it's also called an Ishikawa diagram. Teams use it to structure root cause analysis.

  • The 6 Ms are the classic cause categories from manufacturing: Machine (equipment), Method (process), Material, Manpower (people), Measurement, and Mother Nature (environment). They're a starting point, not a rule. Service teams often swap in the 4 S categories (surroundings, suppliers, systems, skills), and software teams usually do fine with process, people, tooling, and environment. Pick categories that fit the problem.

  • A fishbone diagram goes broad; the 5 Whys goes deep. The fishbone lays out many possible causes in parallel across categories, which suits messy problems with several contributing factors. The 5 Whys drills a single cause chain by asking why five times. They work best together: brainstorm the fishbone first, then run 5 Whys on the one or two causes the team votes most likely.

  • The same diagram travels under four names: fishbone diagram (for the shape), Ishikawa diagram (for Kaoru Ishikawa, the quality pioneer who popularized it), cause and effect diagram (the formal name standards bodies use), and occasionally herringbone diagram. They're interchangeable. Whatever you call it, the structure is identical: an effect at the head and layered causes along the bones.

  • Reach for a fishbone when a problem has more than one plausible cause and the team keeps arguing about which: a quality defect, a recurring process failure, a surprise outage. It works before solutions, not after; the point is to map causation while it's still an open question. Product teams also use it in retrospectives to unpack what went wrong without pointing at people.

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