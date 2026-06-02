A Venn diagram uses overlapping circles to show how sets relate. Each circle is a set. Where two circles cross, you get what they share, and the spot in the middle, where all of them meet, is usually the point you're trying to make. This template opens as a three-circle Venn with A, B, and C already labelled, plus the overlap zones and a short definition sitting on the board. Rename the circles and you've got a comparison, a decision aid, or a class exercise.
A Venn diagram draws every possible overlap between sets, including the ones that come out empty. An Euler diagram leaves the empty overlaps out and shows only the relationships that really exist, which stays readable when you've got many categories. Pick a Venn diagram to lay out all the logical possibilities. Pick an Euler when you're showing how things actually overlap.
A Venn diagram uses overlapping circles to show how sets relate. Each circle is a set. The overlaps hold what the sets share, and anything outside every circle belongs to none of them. John Venn introduced the idea in 1880. You'll find Venn diagrams in set theory, probability, logic, and plenty of everyday comparisons.
Draw one circle per set and label each. Put items unique to a set in its own area, and put shared items where the circles overlap. Anything common to every set goes in the middle. With this template you just rename the three circles, drop in your items, and add or remove circles as you go.
A 3-circle Venn diagram compares three sets. It has seven regions in total: one for each set on its own, one for each pair that overlaps (AB, AC, BC), and one in the center where all three meet (ABC). It's the layout most people picture when they think of a Venn diagram.
A Venn diagram draws every possible overlap between sets, even the ones that come out empty. An Euler diagram leaves the empty overlaps out and shows only the relationships that actually exist, which reads better when you've got a lot of categories. Use a Venn diagram for all the possibilities, an Euler diagram for the ones that are real.
Two symbols from set theory cover the regions. Union, written A ∪ B, is everything in either circle. Intersection, written A ∩ B, is just the overlap, the items in both. With three sets, A ∩ B ∩ C is the middle, where all three meet.