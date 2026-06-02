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Venn Diagram

A Venn diagram uses overlapping circles to show how sets relate. Each circle is a set. Where two circles cross, you get what they share, and the spot in the middle, where all of them meet, is usually the point you're trying to make. This template opens as a three-circle Venn with A, B, and C already labelled, plus the overlap zones and a short definition sitting on the board. Rename the circles and you've got a comparison, a decision aid, or a class exercise.

Use this template
A labelled three-circle Venn diagram with every overlap marked, ready for your own sets.

What's included

  • Three overlapping circles. Sets A, B, and C, pre-drawn. Rename them for your own categories.
  • Every overlap labelled. AB, AC, BC, and the central ABC zone where all three sets meet.
  • A built-in definition. The 'What is a Venn Diagram?' note stays for teaching, or goes for a clean diagram.
  • Editable everything. Recolor the circles, relabel the sets, drop in your own items.
  • Room to grow. Add a fourth or fifth circle, or pull one out for a two-set comparison.

Why use a Venn diagram?

  • See overlap instantly. Two circles and a glance beat a paragraph explaining what two things have in common.
  • Find the sweet spot. The middle is where it gets interesting. It's the option that's wanted, doable, and worth it all at once.
  • Teach set theory. The regions are literally union and intersection, so it works as a classroom handout, not just a planning tool.
  • Make a decision. Sorting options into sets forces the trade-offs into the open. A flat list hides them.
  • Think together. Everyone sorts items onto the same board at the same time.

How to use this template

  1. Open the template. It lands in your Whimsical workspace as a three-circle Venn.
  2. Name your sets. Swap A, B, and C for what you're comparing. Say Mammals, Sea creatures, Pets.
  3. Fill each circle. Items that belong to only one set go in that circle's outer area.
  4. Work the overlaps. Shared items go where circles cross. Whatever fits all three goes dead center.
  5. Change the count. Pull a circle out for two sets. Add one for four or five.
  6. Share it. Invite the team to edit and comment on the same board.
Start your Venn diagram

Venn diagram vs Euler diagram

A Venn diagram draws every possible overlap between sets, including the ones that come out empty. An Euler diagram leaves the empty overlaps out and shows only the relationships that really exist, which stays readable when you've got many categories. Pick a Venn diagram to lay out all the logical possibilities. Pick an Euler when you're showing how things actually overlap.

Frequently asked questions

  • A Venn diagram uses overlapping circles to show how sets relate. Each circle is a set. The overlaps hold what the sets share, and anything outside every circle belongs to none of them. John Venn introduced the idea in 1880. You'll find Venn diagrams in set theory, probability, logic, and plenty of everyday comparisons.

  • Draw one circle per set and label each. Put items unique to a set in its own area, and put shared items where the circles overlap. Anything common to every set goes in the middle. With this template you just rename the three circles, drop in your items, and add or remove circles as you go.

  • A 3-circle Venn diagram compares three sets. It has seven regions in total: one for each set on its own, one for each pair that overlaps (AB, AC, BC), and one in the center where all three meet (ABC). It's the layout most people picture when they think of a Venn diagram.

  • A Venn diagram draws every possible overlap between sets, even the ones that come out empty. An Euler diagram leaves the empty overlaps out and shows only the relationships that actually exist, which reads better when you've got a lot of categories. Use a Venn diagram for all the possibilities, an Euler diagram for the ones that are real.

  • Two symbols from set theory cover the regions. Union, written A ∪ B, is everything in either circle. Intersection, written A ∩ B, is just the overlap, the items in both. With three sets, A ∩ B ∩ C is the middle, where all three meet.

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