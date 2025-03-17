Front integration
At Whimsical, we know that great customer support is about more than just responding to messages—it’s about taking action. That’s why we built an integration with Front, the customer service platform we use every day.
Whimsical’s Front integration streamlines your workflow by connecting customer conversations to actionable tasks. Quickly search, link, or create tasks directly from Front without switching apps.
And when a task is completed in Whimsical, the conversation reopens automatically in Front—so you can keep your customers in the loop with ease.
