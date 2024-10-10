Product updates
Tooltips now support color options
Tooltips no longer have to be grey—you now have the option to change their color.
Linear integration
When a Whimsical file is mentioned in your Linear issues, comments, or projects, we'll add a backlink to them in Whimsical. Also, you'll now see the status and title of Linear issues referenced in Whimsical.
Annotations supercharged
We’ve rolled out a handful of annoteworthy updates to annotations:
Made by
- Annotation connectors will now attach to the objects they’re pointing at, and will keep their position even if you move things around.
- You can show or hide author names in annotations.
- Newly created annotations will inherit the color of the previous annotation.
- For easier access, we’ve added the annotation element to the diagram shapes menu.
- Or, you can just use the keyboard shortcut
Ato quickly create a new annotation.
HashiCorp icons
You'll find HashiCorp stack icons in the Design/Development category of our Icon library.
Table improvements in Whimsical Docs
We’re bringing three new features to the table. Tables in docs now support:
Made by
- Uniform styling with new rows or columns matching the style of previously added rows and columns
- Horizontal text aligment
- Icons
Keep the same color when adding new shapes
Diagram shapes now preserve your last saved color. Any shape added from the toolbar or with a shortcut will match the look of the last one you added to the board.
RSS feed for Product updates
Product updates now has an RSS feed. This lets you read product updates in your RSS reader, and stay up to date on all of the latest Whimsical feature releases.
You can subscribe with your RSS reader of choice at https://whimsical.com/product-updates/feeds/main.
GitHub link improvements
Pasted GitHub issue and pull request links will automatically transform into dynamic references displaying their title and current status.
Just make sure you have our GitHub integration installed.
Present your wireframesLink copied to your clipboard
You can now turn your wireframes into a presentation. Click the present icon at the top-right corner, select and arrange the frames you want to present and hit Present to start a full-screen slideshow you can easily click through.