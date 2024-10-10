Whimsical Logo

Brand

Product updates

Our latest features and improvements to help you work faster with greater focus.

FeedbackRSS

  1. View embedded boards as presentations

    Link copied to your clipboard

    You can now display embedded boards in a presentation format! Paste a board link into a doc and select presentation to view its content in a click-through deck.

    Made by
    • Miķelis Vindavs
    • Todd Moy
    • Roman Liutikov

  2. A new home for product updates

    Link copied to your clipboard

    We’ve given product updates...an update! You can now explore our latest releases without leaving the Whimsical web app. Find something you like? Celebrate it with the Whimsicians who made it happen.

    Made by
    • Doug Avery
    • Osvalds Neiders
    • Brandon Dorn
    • Daniel Compton

  3. View your AI prompt history

    Link copied to your clipboard

    Now you can find your 10 most recent prompts in the AI modal to edit and reuse.

    Made by
    • Rob Fisher
    • Todd Moy

  4. Our Grammarly integration is here!

    Link copied to your clipboard

    Grammarly’s browser extensions are now compatible with Whimsical to help you identify typos, write clearly, and convey the right tone, whatever you’re writing. For those using the Grammarly desktop app with Whimsical, we fixed the bug that put accepted suggestions in the wrong place.

    Made by
    • Maria Geller
    • Nate Hunzaker

  5. Our built-in emoji keyboard is here

    Link copied to your clipboard

    Brighten any doc or board by typing : to search and add emojis.

    Made by
    • Lauri Pesonen
    • Nate Hunzaker
    • Steve Schoeffel
    • Brandon Dorn

  6. Rotate images in boards

    Link copied to your clipboard

    You can now rotate images on Whimsical boards. If an image gets accidentally uploaded upside down, give this feature a spin.

    Made by
    • Toby Moore

  7. Whimsical Diagrams GPT

    Link copied to your clipboard

    If you're a ChatGPT Plus user, you can now generate flowcharts, mind maps and sequence diagrams in ChatGPT with the Whimsical Diagrams GPT.

    Made by
    • Kaspars Dancis

  8. Sequence diagram actors

    Link copied to your clipboard

    Whimsical now has a native tool for creating sequence diagrams. To get started, click the diagram shapes menu, then select sequence diagram actor. Combine sequence diagram actors with connectors to build and scale any sequence diagram.

    Made by
    • Todd Moy
    • Rob Fisher

  9. Whimsical AI for sequence diagrams

    Link copied to your clipboard

    Need to create a technical or process diagram? Consider it done. You can now create sequence diagrams instantly with Whimsical AI. To get started, select generate with AI from the toolbar, enter a text prompt, select sequence diagram, then create. Checkout this demo video for more info.

    Made by
    • Todd Moy
    • Rob Fisher

  10. Paste as options that format content for you

    Link copied to your clipboard

    Decide how pasted content comes to life with new pasting options for docs and boards. Just copy content, then right-click and paste as a mind map, sticky note(s), card(s), table or bulleted list.

    Made by
    • Dāvis Mednis

Build better, faster

Whimsical is the interconnected workspace for projects, docs, and visual collaboration.

Get started for free