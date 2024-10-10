Product updates
Our latest features and improvements to help you work faster with greater focus.
View embedded boards as presentationsLink copied to your clipboard
You can now display embedded boards in a presentation format! Paste a board link into a doc and select presentation to view its content in a click-through deck.Made by
A new home for product updatesLink copied to your clipboard
We’ve given product updates...an update! You can now explore our latest releases without leaving the Whimsical web app. Find something you like? Celebrate it with the Whimsicians who made it happen.Made by
View your AI prompt historyLink copied to your clipboard
Now you can find your 10 most recent prompts in the AI modal to edit and reuse.Made by
Our Grammarly integration is here!Link copied to your clipboard
Grammarly’s browser extensions are now compatible with Whimsical to help you identify typos, write clearly, and convey the right tone, whatever you’re writing. For those using the Grammarly desktop app with Whimsical, we fixed the bug that put accepted suggestions in the wrong place.Made by
Our built-in emoji keyboard is hereLink copied to your clipboard
Brighten any doc or board by typing : to search and add emojis.Made by
Rotate images in boardsLink copied to your clipboard
You can now rotate images on Whimsical boards. If an image gets accidentally uploaded upside down, give this feature a spin.Made by
Whimsical Diagrams GPTLink copied to your clipboard
If you're a ChatGPT Plus user, you can now generate flowcharts, mind maps and sequence diagrams in ChatGPT with the Whimsical Diagrams GPT.Made by
Sequence diagram actorsLink copied to your clipboard
Whimsical now has a native tool for creating sequence diagrams. To get started, click the diagram shapes menu, then select sequence diagram actor. Combine sequence diagram actors with connectors to build and scale any sequence diagram.Made by
Whimsical AI for sequence diagramsLink copied to your clipboard
Need to create a technical or process diagram? Consider it done. You can now create sequence diagrams instantly with Whimsical AI. To get started, select generate with AI from the toolbar, enter a text prompt, select sequence diagram, then create. Checkout this demo video for more info.Made by
Paste as options that format content for youLink copied to your clipboard
Decide how pasted content comes to life with new pasting options for docs and boards. Just copy content, then right-click and paste as a mind map, sticky note(s), card(s), table or bulleted list.Made by