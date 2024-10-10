Whimsical Logo

  1. Remove your account photo

    If you're not fond of your current profile photo and don't want to upload a new one, you can now just remove it.

  2. Support for HCL syntax

    Text formatted as code now supports HashiCorp Config Language (HCL) for syntax highlighting.

  3. Summarize URLs with Whimsical AI

    Create concise summaries of public web pages and Whimsical workspace files with Whimsical AI. Just paste a URL to visualize its content in a flowchart, mind map, or series of sticky notes.

    Made by
    • Kaspars Dancis
    • Doug Avery

  4. Latest bug fixes and improvements

    Here's a quick round-up of our latest bug fixes, focusing mainly on improvements in object layering:

    • Right-clicking in a selected frame and section now opens the context menu instead of selecting an inner object.
    • Clicking outside a comment on a view-only board now closes the comment.
    • You can now resize a shape all the way down to its minimum height in one go.
    • Shapes with multiple lines of text sized to the minimum height no longer get resized the next time you select them.
    • Objects inside sections can now be consistently moved to the front or to the back.
    • Once placed inside a section, objects now maintain their previous layer order.
    • When duplicating connected objects, the connectors now keep the same position as in the original, rather than moving to the front.
    • We've fixed a bug where the first character typed in some languages was not always displayed.

  5. Enhanced data security for org plans

    Org plan admins can secure and consolidate company data by preventing new workspace creation on their domain. Learn more here.

  6. More consistent flowchart shape expansion

    Flowchart shapes, when resized or expanded, will now expand vertically, in a downward direction.

  7. Easy comment navigation

    Navigating comments is now so much better. Clicking a link to a comment will scroll you to threads, discussions and other inline comments. Searching comments within a board, doc, or even across files will bring you to the correct position in the discussion. Plus, we changed the comment highlight arrow from white to purple to make it more visible.

  8. New icon added

    We've added Notion's logo to our icon library.

  9. Export a list of your members

    Download a .csv file of all your workspace members.

  10. Embed to object

    We now support object embedding so you can select an object on your board and ensure it's the sole focus in the embedded window.

