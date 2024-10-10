Product updates
Our latest features and improvements to help you work faster with greater focus.
Cloud architecture iconsLink copied to your clipboard
We've added a collection of cloud architecture icons from AWS, Google Cloud, and Azure.
For more information on how to use cloud architecture icons, please see the documentation.
Toolbar changesLink copied to your clipboard
Wireframes, cards, and stacks of cards can now all be found under the file type Board.
Improved status indicator detailsLink copied to your clipboard
Keep track of when a file was created and who last modified it by hovering over the file status indicator.
New comment reactionsLink copied to your clipboard
We’ve added two new comment reactions:
- ➕
- 🙏
Resizing images snaps to width of the docLink copied to your clipboard
When resizing images in docs, you may notice that the images will now snap to the width of the doc.
Rename files with right clickLink copied to your clipboard
You can now right-click on file or folder names to rename them.
Whimsical AILink copied to your clipboard
Blank canvas anxiety? No more! ✨ Whimsical AI ✨ allows you to create flowcharts and mind maps in seconds.
Google Docs smart chip integrationLink copied to your clipboard
You can now embed and preview your Whimsical files in Google Docs as smart chips.
Learn more about previewing Whimsical files in Google Docs.
Customize text connector colorsLink copied to your clipboard
You can now change and customize the colors of connector text.
Add and remove multiple columns in tablesLink copied to your clipboard
You can now easily add and remove multiple rows and columns at once in Whimsical Docs tables.