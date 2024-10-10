Whimsical Logo

  1. Cloud architecture icons

    We've added a collection of cloud architecture icons from AWS, Google Cloud, and Azure.

    For more information on how to use cloud architecture icons, please see the documentation.

  2. Toolbar changes

    Wireframes, cards, and stacks of cards can now all be found under the file type Board.

  3. Improved status indicator details

    Keep track of when a file was created and who last modified it by hovering over the file status indicator.

  4. New comment reactions

    We’ve added two new comment reactions:

    • 🙏

  5. Resizing images snaps to width of the doc

    When resizing images in docs, you may notice that the images will now snap to the width of the doc.

  6. Rename files with right click

    You can now right-click on file or folder names to rename them.

  7. Whimsical AI

    Blank canvas anxiety? No more! ✨ Whimsical AI ✨ allows you to create flowcharts and mind maps in seconds.

  8. Google Docs smart chip integration

    You can now embed and preview your Whimsical files in Google Docs as smart chips.

    Learn more about previewing Whimsical files in Google Docs.

  9. Customize text connector colors

    You can now change and customize the colors of connector text.

  10. Add and remove multiple columns in tables

    You can now easily add and remove multiple rows and columns at once in Whimsical Docs tables.

