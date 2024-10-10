Product updates
Our latest features and improvements to help you work faster with greater focus.
Deleting sections retains contentsLink copied to your clipboard
Deleting a section will no longer delete its contents and the contents will remain in your board.
Request editor accessLink copied to your clipboard
Workspace viewers can now request editor access to create and edit files.
Report suspicious contentLink copied to your clipboard
If you believe somebody is using Whimsical to spread malicious, fraudulent, harmful, or suspicious content, please report it to us. You can report it using the help menu.