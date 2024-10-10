Whimsical Logo

  1. Deleting sections retains contents

    Deleting a section will no longer delete its contents and the contents will remain in your board.

  2. Request editor access

    Workspace viewers can now request editor access to create and edit files.

  3. Report suspicious content

    If you believe somebody is using Whimsical to spread malicious, fraudulent, harmful, or suspicious content, please report it to us. You can report it using the help menu.

