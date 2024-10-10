Product updates
Our latest features and improvements to help you work faster with greater focus.
Improvements to commenting and searching in tablesLink copied to your clipboard
Tables in Whimsical Docs have got some TLC. You now have the ability to comment on individual cells and we've also improved search functionality for cell content.
Mobile support for Whimsical DocsLink copied to your clipboard
You can now edit your Whimsical Docs on mobile phones and tablets.
Jira integrationLink copied to your clipboard
We've just released our Jira integration so you can easily add your Whimsical boards to Jira issues.
Template browsingLink copied to your clipboard
We've made it easier for your to browse through our templates so you can view, discover and choose templates that work for you and your needs!
TeamsLink copied to your clipboard
Say hi to your new sidebar and better workspace organization with teams.
Copy objects as imagesLink copied to your clipboard
Right-click on any object on the board to copy it as an image. Magic!
Set board thumbnailLink copied to your clipboard
You can now set any object as the board thumbnail by right-clicking on it and selecting "Set as Board Thumbnail".
Slack integrationLink copied to your clipboard
Preview your Whimsical files in Slack by just pasting their URLs.
New connector modesLink copied to your clipboard
We've added three different connector modes so you can have more consistency over their appearance and style across the board.
AI mind mappingLink copied to your clipboard
Get ready to have your mAInd blown - try out AI-assisted mind mapping.