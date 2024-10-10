Whimsical Logo

Brand

Product updates

Our latest features and improvements to help you work faster with greater focus.

FeedbackRSS

  1. Improvements to commenting and searching in tables

    Link copied to your clipboard

    Tables in Whimsical Docs have got some TLC. You now have the ability to comment on individual cells and we've also improved search functionality for cell content.

  2. Mobile support for Whimsical Docs

    Link copied to your clipboard

    You can now edit your Whimsical Docs on mobile phones and tablets.

  3. Jira integration

    Link copied to your clipboard

    We've just released our Jira integration so you can easily add your Whimsical boards to Jira issues.

  4. Template browsing

    Link copied to your clipboard

    We’ve made it easier for your to browse through our templates so you can view, discover and choose templates that work for you and your needs!

    Made by
    • Doug Avery

  5. Teams

    Link copied to your clipboard

    Say hi to your new sidebar and better workspace organization with teams.

  6. Copy objects as images

    Link copied to your clipboard

    Right-click on any object on the board to copy it as an image. Magic!

  7. Set board thumbnail

    Link copied to your clipboard

    You can now set any object as the board thumbnail by right-clicking on it and selecting "Set as Board Thumbnail".

  8. Slack integration

    Link copied to your clipboard

    Preview your Whimsical files in Slack by just pasting their URLs.

  9. New connector modes

    Link copied to your clipboard

    We've added three different connector modes so you can have more consistency over their appearance and style across the board.

  10. AI mind mapping

    Link copied to your clipboard

    Get ready to have your mAInd blown - try out AI-assisted mind mapping.

Build better, faster

Whimsical is the interconnected workspace for projects, docs, and visual collaboration.

Get started for free