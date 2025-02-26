Private task views in projects
Create private filtered views of tasks in Kanban boards or lists.
- Filter tasks by tags, status, assignee, and more
- Create as many custom views as you need
- Stay organized without cluttering the project for your team
No more sorting through tasks that aren’t relevant to you—just a clean, focused view of what matters most.
Want to share a private view with the rest of your team? Publish it to make it visible to other workspace members.
Check out this demo to see private task views in action.
