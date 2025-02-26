Whimsical LogoWhimsical Logo

Brand

Product updatesFebruary 26, 2025

Private task views in projects

Create private filtered views of tasks in Kanban boards or lists.

  • Filter tasks by tags, status, assignee, and more
  • Create as many custom views as you need
  • Stay organized without cluttering the project for your team

No more sorting through tasks that aren’t relevant to you—just a clean, focused view of what matters most.

Want to share a private view with the rest of your team? Publish it to make it visible to other workspace members.

Check out this demo to see private task views in action.

Made by
  • Nate Hunzaker
  • Steve Schoeffel
Newer update
Older update