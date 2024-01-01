Responsible vulnerability disclosure

We care deeply about keeping our customers’ data safe and secure. Your input and feedback on our security is always appreciated.



Reporting an Issue



Have you discovered a security related issue that isn’t a common non-vulnerability?

Please send a report to security@whimsical.com with details like:

A summary of the problem



A PoC or breakdown of how to replicate the issue



The operating system name and version as well as the web browsers name and version that you used to replicate the issue



Here’s how the process will go from there on:



We will acknowledge your report



We will investigate the issue and may have clarifying questions



Once the issue is resolved, we will post an update along with our thanks and acknowledgement of your contribution

Note that at the moment we do not offer bug bounties other than good karma.



Things We’re Interested In



We are interested in any vulnerabilities related to the whimsical.com web site and application (excluding help.whimsical.com and community.whimsical.com) such as:



Authentication issues



Circumvention of our Platform/Privacy permissions model



Cross-site scripting (XSS) with meaningful exploit potential



Cross-site request forgery (CSRF/XSRF) (this excludes logout CSRF)



Server-side code execution



Our Ask



We’d like to ask you to search for and report vulnerabilities responsibly, with the following principles in mind:



Don’t try to access or manipulate other customers data; only test on your own account



Do not exfiltrate data from our infrastructure (including source code, data backups, configuration files)



If you obtain remote access to our system, report your finding immediately, do not attempt to pivot to other servers or elevate access



Please avoid techniques that might degrade the service for others (DoS, spamming, etc.)



Please keep the vulnerabilities secret until you’ve notified us, and we’ve had adequate time to remedy the issues



Acknowledgements

Suhas Sunil Gaikwad‍

Virendra Tiwari

Talha Saeed Bin Zafar Iabal

Pratyay Sinha

Parth Surati

Muskan Ravi Suryawanshi

Callum Carney

Kartik Khurana

Faizan Ahmed

Rudra Sarkar‍

Karthikgohul Anandhakumar‍

Aryan Malhotra

Suresh S

