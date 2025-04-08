Async vs. Real-Time Work Survey: How Does Your Team Work Best?

Every team has its own rhythm. Some thrive on real-time collaboration—quick Slack messages, spontaneous meetings, instant decisions. Others rely on async communication—thoughtful written updates, deep work, and fewer interruptions. Most teams fall somewhere in between.

But what’s actually working? Where do teams struggle? And how does the balance of async vs. real-time impact productivity, focus, and team alignment?

We want to find out.

That’s why we've launched the Async vs. Real-Time Work Survey—to better understand how teams communicate and collaborate, whether they’re remote, in-office, or hybrid.

Why this matters

Effective communication is the foundation of good work. But with so many ways to connect—meetings, messaging apps, emails, shared docs—finding the right balance is tough. Are meetings taking up too much time? Do real-time expectations lead to constant interruptions? Does async work help or hinder team connection?

The more we understand how teams actually work, the better we can improve collaboration—without defaulting to endless meetings or inbox overload.

Your voice matters (and it’s anonymous)

The survey takes just a few minutes, and all responses are completely anonymous. Once we’ve gathered enough insights, we’ll publish the results for everyone to learn from.

Take the survey and help spread the word

We’d love for you to take the survey here and share it with your team or anyone else navigating the async vs. real-time balance. The more perspectives we gather, the more meaningful the insights will be!

Let’s rethink workplace communication together.