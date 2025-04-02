How we use Whimsical and Front for a smooth customer experience

Our Support team at Whimsical interacts with customers every day, helping them to get the most out of our product and making sure their feedback helps shape its future.

One of the most valuable tools in our workflow is Whimsical’s Front integration, which allows us to efficiently manage feature requests and bug reports directly from customer conversations. This integration bridges the gap between Support, Customer Success, and Product teams, ensuring that every request is captured and followed up on, so we can always keep customers in the loop.

In this post, we’ll walk you through how we use Front and Whimsical together to track customer feedback, prioritize issues, and keep our teams aligned.

Customer feedback is one of the most valuable inputs for improving our product—but without the right system, it’s easy for that feedback to get buried in long email threads or scattered across notes. The Front integration helps us:

Capture feedback effortlessly : Create a task for a feature request or bug report in Whimsical Projects directly from Front.

: Create a task for a feature request or bug report in Whimsical Projects directly from Front. Clear visibility across teams : Support, Success, and Product teams have a shared source of truth for these requests.

: Support, Success, and Product teams have a shared source of truth for these requests. Track request status: Keep customers informed about progress without duplicating work.

How we use the integration in our daily workflow

Logging feature requests and bug reports

When a customer requests a new feature or reports a bug in Front, we can immediately create a corresponding task in a Whimsical Project with just a few clicks.

Our Support team will spend most of their day in Front. This is where we engage with customers and where our workflow naturally happens.

Whimsical’s Front integration means we don’t have to switch between tools - we can add tasks and assign requests to specific projects without needing to leave Front.

If we need more details about the task for a specific conversation, it’s easily available within the conversation header.

Check out this guide to enable the Whimsical plugin for Front: Integrating Whimsical and Front | Whimsical Help Center

Prioritizing requests in Whimsical Projects

After a task is created, it’s visible to everyone in Whimsical—so any team can step in to triage it without opening Front.

This allows our team to engage with customer feedback directly in the tool they use (Whimsical), making the process seamless for everyone and puts the customer voice central to everything we do—no matter where we do it.

Closing the feedback loop with customers

When a request is addressed, we proactively update the customer with the help of Whimsical’s Front integration.

The Product or Engineering team marks the task as Done (or, as things sometimes go, as Canceled) in Whimsical. This action re-opens any conversation in Front connected to that task. The Support team can then send a personalized message to the customer, letting them know that the feature they longed for is now live or that gnarly bug has been squashed.

This keeps our customers engaged and proves that we truly value their feedback.

Best practices for using the Front integration

✅ Add common tags to tasks: Consistent tagging when creating a new task in the Front integration allows tasks to be easily categorized and filtered.

✅ Use Whimsical Projects’ filtering and views: Create custom views for tracking different groups of feature requests and bug reports.

✅ Encourage collaboration across teams: Support, Success, and Product teams should all have access to the tasks in Whimsical to make informed decisions on what to work on next.

✅ Follow up on requests regularly: Don’t let requests sit idle—check in with the Product or Engineering team in task discussions and provide updates to customers.

Final thoughts

Properly managing customer feedback so it gets actioned has never been easy—no secret there! We love our craft and have always made sure to respond to every customer request, but it used to mean constantly switching between tools, going back and forth, and reaching out to colleagues for updates.

With Whimsical’s Front integration, it’s no longer a chore—it’s just an organic part of our workflow. We can handle feedback right where we engage with customers without juggling a maze of tools that don’t always play nicely together. This helps us focus on what truly matters—ultimately creating a smoother experience for both our customers and our team.

If you have Whimsical and Front in your stack but haven’t set up the integration yet, now’s the time: here’s an article to get you started.

Let us know how you’re using it—we’d love to hear your feedback! 🚀