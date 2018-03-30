Whimsical Logo

Brand

BlogProduct

Comments for everyone

Steve Schoeffel
Steve SchoeffelChief Creative Officer
2 min read · March 30, 2018
2 min read
Mar 30, 2018
Link copied to your clipboard
Steve Schoeffel
Steve SchoeffelChief Creative Officer
2 min read · March 30, 2018
Link copied to your clipboard

We added tons of new features and enhancements over the last month. Here are a few of the notable ones:

People Outside of Your Workspace Can Now Comment

When you create a shared link to your diagram, you can toggle “Allow Comments.” This enables you to collaborate with clients and stakeholders without needing to add them to your workspace.

Animation showing how you can create a shareable board link

Copy to Clipboard and Paste in Other Apps

Select exactly what you want, copy to clipboard, and paste into Google Docs, Keynote, Confluence, etc. This is great if you only want to share a smaller portion of your diagram.

Animation showing how you can copy Whimsical board objects to your clipboard and paste elsewhere

Copy Diagrams

You can now easily duplicate existing diagrams and add the copy wherever you would like, even other workspaces.

Easily duplicate boards in your workspace

Custom Connectors from the Quick Add Button

If you want more control when connecting objects, you can just click and drag on the quick add button.

Drag connectors directly from quick add buttons

Double Click Connectors to Edit Text

This now works the same way as shapes do.

Double click connectors to add a label

Drag and Drop Multiple Images

Add a bunch of new images at once. We’ll automatically stack them for you.

Drag and drop multiple images at once and they will be automatically stacked

Frames for Images and Links

When you add images or link snapshots to diagrams, we automatically add a frame around the outside.

A white border frame is added to images to improve aesthetics

Zoom to an Specific Area

Hold down “z” and drag to zoom to a specific area of the canvas.

Hold down Z and drag to zoom to a specific area

Annotate Images with Shapes (this feature has since been updated)

When you place an object with outline/dash style on top of an image, the fill is dropped.

Drop the fill from shapes so you can annotate images

Improvements to Connectors

Connectors are now smarter. For instance, when moving a connected shape, the elbow keeps itself centered between the objects. Connectors are also now easier to move to a different side of a shape.

Smarter connectors keep the elbow centered between two objects

Build better, faster

Whimsical is the interconnected workspace for projects, docs, and visual collaboration.

Get started for free

Build better products

Try Whimsical

Sign up