Blog posts about the Whimsical product, and the tech product space in general.
How Whimsical became more ‘whimsical’ in 2023December 21, 2023
Building the Whimsical text editor: part 2November 16, 2023
Building the Whimsical text editor: part 1November 3, 2023
Creating a fast, familiar writing experience in WhimsicalOctober 25, 2023
Craftsmanship, the heart of WhimsicalOctober 4, 2023
Introducing teams and your new sidebarMarch 8, 2023
The product discovery processFebruary 27, 2023
Empowered product development: Adapting ‘Shape Up’ to give teams more swayDecember 5, 2022
Sticky notes and new improved boardsMarch 15, 2022
Color theme use casesApril 16, 2020
Introducing: Whimsical mind mapsJune 17, 2019
How we manage our projects with WhimsicalNovember 15, 2018
Comments 2.0November 14, 2018
Comments for everyoneMarch 30, 2018
Doing more than one thingMarch 19, 2018