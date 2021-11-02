We’ve raised $30M as our first funding, following four years of growth and profitability 

Whimsical has raised $30M in Series A funding led by Accel, with participation of Basis Set Ventures. We’ve also garnered support through angel investments from GitHub’s CEO and COO, Stripe’s CPO, Dropbox’s co-founder, along with dozens of other passionate executives. Each invested in us because they’ve seen the potential for Whimsical to change the way people work, even at their own companies. For more on what attracted our lead investor to Whimsical, check out this post by Accel Partner Daniel Levine.

To mark this milestone on our journey, we’d like to take the opportunity to share more on what we’ve been building, why we’ve been building it, our progress to-date, and what’s in store next.

The current tools people use to get their jobs done—documents, spreadsheets, slide decks—don’t align with the way people work today. They are medium-oriented rather than job-oriented. Modern teams are collaborative, distributed, and speedy. We wanted to build a platform for capturing, shaping, and sharing ideas for the new workforce. It should feel like you’re in the same room with your team, working toward a shared outcome, even when everyone is spread out across the globe. While the pandemic accelerated remote work, it was already well underway four years ago.

From this, Whimsical was born in 2017 as a place for great ideas to take shape. We bring together what we call “primitives” into a single seamlessly integrated platform. It has everything you need to convey ideas effectively: flowcharts, wireframes, mind maps, sticky notes, and documents.

Core to our philosophy is how all of these “primitives” connect with each other. A product requirement doc is seamlessly connected to a wireframe mockups, a flowchart of user journey, and sticky notes to track simple tasks. Without context switching, opening a new tab, or signing into another platform, teams can unleash full creative potential and become more productive. Regardless of where people are located, teams can asynchronously collaborate in ways not previously possible.

Customers loved it. We’ve spent the last four years gaining traction organically, growing 3x in the past year alone. Thousands of teams rely on us for doing their jobs everyday.

Because we’ve already generated millions in revenue, Whimsical has had the privilege to remain bootstrapped (with no outside investments) and profitable up until this point. As we’ve reached an inflection point in our business and growth, we’ve decided it was the right time for us to thoughtfully take on capital.

The funding will allow us to invest more in product so we can bring our vision to reality sooner. It will also help us build a go-to-market team to reach more businesses and provide the support they need.

We still have a lot of work to do to make Whimsical the trusted platform for innovative and fast-growing companies, but today is an important step in progressing on our journey. If you’re interested in trying the product, sign up today. And if you’re as passionate about our mission as we are, check out our open roles.