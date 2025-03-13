Add comments directly in task descriptions
Clear, thoughtful communication is at the heart of calm collaboration. But until now, one place you couldn’t leave a comment in Whimsical was inside a task description.
That changes today. With inline comments, you can now add feedback, ask questions, and collaborate right where the work is happening. You can comment directly on text, images, and files—just like in docs and boards.
“Inline comments are an essential feedback tool in docs and we wanted the same capabilities for tasks. With inline comments in tasks, now we can have more focused conversations about product requirements and suggest changes within content.”
Nate Hunzaker, Staff Software Engineer
Inline comments are visible to everyone with access to the task but only notify the task creator and followers.