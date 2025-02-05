Introducing Projects and Posts
For the past 12 months, we’ve been quietly building the future of Whimsical. Today, we’re launching two powerful new tools to help teams reclaim the time lost switching between apps and unlock a calmer, more focused way to work together.
Projects
Thousands of teams use Whimsical Boards and Docs to share ideas, plans, and documentation. Until now, managing the work to bring those ideas to life required a separate project management tool.
Whimsical Projects changes that. It’s the only project management tool that seamlessly integrates tasks, documentation, and communication into every project.
- Centralize plans, decisions, and communication
- Show user flows, wireframes, and more in tasks and projects
- Stay focused with a clean, distraction-free interface
- Communicate updates effortlessly with Posts (more on this below)
Posts
Successful projects require clear communication with teammates and stakeholders. Chat apps make it easy to lose track of important updates and decisions in a constant stream of messages.
Whimsical Posts give your team a dedicated place to share project updates, team check-ins, and more.
- Calm and deliberate sharing
- Embed or link any Whimsical content
- A dedicated place for important updates or decisions
- Automatically share posts to Slack to increase visibility
Now, you can ideate in Boards, plan in Docs, manage tasks in Projects, and share updates in Posts—without switching apps.
Check out this video tour with Steve, one of our co-founders, to walk you through Projects and Posts:
We’ve also created Projects starter guide and Posts starter guide to help you master the essentials of these new tools.