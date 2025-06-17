Introducing split view
We’ve been working on this one for a while, and it’s finally here.
Split view unlocks a more fluid, connected way to work across Whimsical, and we think it’s going to change how you use the product day to day.
Now you can open multiple files side-by-side in the same window. It’s especially great for things like referencing a flowchart while writing a doc, or reviewing a project while drafting a post.
Split view deepens what makes Whimsical different: boards, docs, projects, and posts—all in one place, working together.
To open a split view pane, right click on a Whimsical file or task and select Open in split view, or simply
Opt+Click on Mac or
Alt+Click on Windows.
Here’s a short demo of split view in action:
