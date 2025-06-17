Whimsical LogoWhimsical Logo

Product updatesJune 17, 2025

Introducing split view

We’ve been working on this one for a while, and it’s finally here.

Split view unlocks a more fluid, connected way to work across Whimsical, and we think it’s going to change how you use the product day to day.

Now you can open multiple files side-by-side in the same window. It’s especially great for things like referencing a flowchart while writing a doc, or reviewing a project while drafting a post.

Split view deepens what makes Whimsical different: boards, docs, projects, and posts—all in one place, working together.

To open a split view pane, right click on a Whimsical file or task and select Open in split view, or simply Opt+Click on Mac or Alt+Click on Windows.

Here’s a short demo of split view in action:

Made by
  • Todd Moy
  • Rob Fisher
  • Daniel Compton
