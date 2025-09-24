New task filters for better project visibility
Tracking and reporting on tasks often requires more than just status or due dates. Teams also need visibility into when tasks were created, modified, or completed to understand progress and spot patterns over time.
We’ve expanded task filtering in Whimsical Projects to give you more visibility into what’s happening across your work. In addition to status, assignee, creator, tags, and due date, you can now filter tasks by:
- Created date
- Modified date
- Completed date
Use convenient presets (like “this week” or “last week”) or set a custom date range to refine your view. Combine filters to surface the most relevant activity, which can be especially helpful in large projects.
Whether you’re creating weekly updates, analyzing trends, or tracking progress, these filters help you quickly zero in on what matters most.