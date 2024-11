Posts from the design team at Whimsical.

Link copied to your clipboard

How we designed Whimsical for speed

Link copied to your clipboard

Link copied to your clipboard

Link copied to your clipboard

Why you shouldn't design wireframes in sketch

Link copied to your clipboard

Why we optimized left-handed shortcuts in Whimsical wireframes

Link copied to your clipboard

Design details that help our users move faster

Build better, faster

Whimsical is the interconnected workspace for projects, docs, and visual collaboration.