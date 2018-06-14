Whimsical Logo

Why you shouldn't design wireframes in sketch

Focus on your ideas, not on pixels.

Steve Schoeffel
Chief Creative Officer
June 14, 2018
1 min read
Jun 14, 2018
Let’s say you start wireframing and need to add a button…

How tall should it be? How wide?

What color?

Dropshadow or no?

Squared corners? Rounded corners? Pill shape?

How much padding should I include on the sides?

Wait, is the text totally centered?

Should I pick a different font?

Maybe I should use medium weight?

This button needs an icon…

Create my own? Hmm, hearts are actually harder than they look.

Look for a library? What was the name of that cool one?

What does the Material icon set do? Noun Project?

Download complete – now bringing it into Sketch.

Or, you could just create a button in Whimsical:

Creating buttons (and other elements) in Whimsical Wireframes is extremely fast

Read more about how we designed Whimsical Wireframes – blazing fast wireframes with real-time collaboration.

