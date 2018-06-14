Why you shouldn't design wireframes in sketch

Focus on your ideas, not on pixels.

Link copied to your clipboard

Link copied to your clipboard

‍Let’s say you start wireframing and need to add a button…

How tall should it be? How wide?

What color?

Dropshadow or no?

Squared corners? Rounded corners? Pill shape?

How much padding should I include on the sides?

Wait, is the text totally centered?

Should I pick a different font?

Maybe I should use medium weight?

This button needs an icon…

Create my own? Hmm, hearts are actually harder than they look.

Look for a library? What was the name of that cool one?

What does the Material icon set do? Noun Project?

Download complete – now bringing it into Sketch.

…

Or, you could just create a button in Whimsical:

Read more about how we designed Whimsical Wireframes – blazing fast wireframes with real-time collaboration.