Applying for credits to switch to Whimsical

We’re excited you’re considering switching from your current stack to Whimsical. To make the transition easier, we offer credits when you move from a comparable tool to Whimsical. Below the form you’ll find the details of who’s eligible and how the offer works.
To apply, submit the form and be sure to attach your existing contract. 👍
- New workspaces only: Credits can’t be applied to an existing paying Whimsical workspace.
- Annual commitments: Credits are only applied to Whimsical annual plans.
- Seat-for-seat matching: We’ll match credits 1:1 with the number of seats on your competitor’s contract.
- Single app contracts: Credits apply to one app contract only. Invoices from multiple apps can’t be combined.
- Prorated by time left: Credits are prorated based on how much time is left in your competitor subscription.
- Capped at one year: Credits are limited to the equivalent of one year of the Whimsical annual plan the user is switching to.
- Comparable tools: Credits apply to comparable apps, including the ones listed in our compare pages. Other apps may qualify at Whimsical’s discretion.